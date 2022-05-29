‘A Worthy Opponent In 2023’ — Tinubu Hails Atiku On PDP Presidential Ticket Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on winning the People Democratic Party presidential primary election (PDP).

On Saturday, Atiku was declared the winner of the opposition party’s primary election at a special national convention held in the velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The former vice president received 371 votes to secure the ticket to represent the PDP in the 2023 elections, while Wike received 237 votes.

Tinubu, an APC presidential hopeful, said in a statement that Atiku is a formidable politician and a worthy opponent, and that he is looking forward to challenging the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

“I welcome the victory of Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary election. I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election,” Tinubu said.

“I have known the former vice-president as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country. As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our country and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, its candidate will be burdened to explain why Nigerians should give it another opportunity after squandering 16 years at the central government without much to show.

“Nigerians are yet to forget the national ruin and mismanagement of our country for 16 years by successive PDP administration and this bad memory will dog the campaign of the PDP candidate.”