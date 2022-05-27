Abaribe Dumps PDP, Seeks APGA Ticket To Compete With Ikpeazu For Senate Seat

Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The notice of his resignation was contained in a letter he addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The move to quit the party came two days after he withdrew from the PDP governorship primary election in Abia state.

While attributing his withdrawal from the race to “imaginary” delegates, the senator described the exercise as a “charade”

The implication for our party is grave and as such has put all ongoing primary exercises on quicksand,” he had said.

“I am known for standing firm in defence of my convictions for the right of all people to a free and fair democratic process.”

In the letter written to Lawan, Abaribe said his resignation means he has relinquished his position as minority leader in the upper legislative chamber.