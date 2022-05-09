Actor Femi Adebayo Eulogizes Father, Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’ As He Clocks 70

Actor and box office king, Femi Adebayo has eulogized his actor father, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello as he clocks 70 today, May 8.

The “King of Thieves” actor rained prayers on him as he appreciated him for everything he has done.

Femi Adebayo who posted photos of the ‘birthday boy’ captioned:

“My dear dad, today you are 70. I wish you happiness with good health and long life. You have been an amazing best friend, confidant, padi, aproko partner, in short, my everything.

I pray that your joy will never know any boundaries. May God bless you with long life to continue to enjoy the fruit of your labour and may God continue to guide and guard you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us! @adebayo.salami”.

Oga Bello himself took to his page to appreciate God for sparing his life to as he ascends the “7th floor”.

The actor uploaded a video of him dancing energetically as his movie grossed over 224 million, making it among the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Nigeria.

This new achievement has replaced Toyin Abraham’s highest-grossing movie, the Ghost and Tout which garnered N134.4 Million.