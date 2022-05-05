Actor, Femi Adebayo Jubilates As King Of Thieves Grosses Over 200M In Less Than 4 Weeks

Femi Adebayo Salami is in a jubilation mood as his movie, King of Thieves grosses over 200 million in less than 4 weeks.

The actor uploaded a video of him dancing energetically as his movie grossed over 224 million, making it among the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Nigeria.

This new achievement has replaced Toyin Abraham’s highest-grossing movie, the Ghost and Tout which garnered N134.4 Million.

Showing his appreciation for his fans, he wrote:

“When you hear #KingOfThievez does 224m+ in 4 weeks!” You all made this happen. Thank you for showing #KingOfThieves Movie so much love… Thank you”.

Since the release of his movie, ‘Agesinkole’ King of Thieves, in cinemas across Nigeria, Femi Adebayo has continued to record massive success, and many fans have applauded him for his creativity.