Actress Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Arrive In Separate Cars, Ignore Each Other At AMVCA Gala Night [Video]

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her producer husband, Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz have stepped out separately for the AMVCA nominee party separately.

Fans of the actress were saddled to know that the couple haven’t settled their marital crisis as it was evident at the event.

Unlike when things were going smoothly, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz always turned up for events together, often times in matchy outfits, but this year was different, as the couple came in different cars to the event.

To worsen it, there was no picture of the couple together nor where they were spotted sitting together.