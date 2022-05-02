Akpabio To Declare Presidential Bid On Thursday, Says Aide

Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio will declare his intention to run for president on Thursday.

Anietie Ekong, media aide to Akpabio, confirmed the minister’s intention to declare on Monday.

“Yes, it is true. He will declare on Thursday,” Ekong said.

The Niger Delta affairs minister will be up against the likes of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos; Rotimi Amaechi, transportation minister, Uche Nwajiuba, minister of state for education; Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor; among others for the ticket.

The ruling party is looking at having its presidential primary election between May 30 and June 1.