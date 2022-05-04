Alex Ekubo Explains Why Everyone Must Have Money

Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to Instagram to explain the importance of having money.

The actor stated that it is true that having money doesn’t necessary buy one happiness, but then the lack of it doesn’t as well guarantee happiness.

Alex explained that having money is important because it helps one to at least buy freedom and when one has freedom, one can use that time to figure out what makes them happy.

The popular thespian further added that individuals should pay no heed to motivational speakers who keep saying that money doesn’t guarantee happiness; individuals, according to him should endeavor to make money legally.



He Wrote;