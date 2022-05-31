Alex Otti Congratulates Obi, Says He’s Beacon Of Hope

An economist and Labour Party governorship aspirant in Abia State, chief Alex Otti, has congratulated the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on his emergence as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

The presidential primary election of the party held in Asaba, Delta State on Monday.

Otti, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Tuesday, explained that the excitement, support and solidarity which Obi’s presidential ambition had across political, ethnic and religious lines were a clear manifestation that honest Nigerians of all classes cherished excellence when and where they saw it.

He stated, “Obi, is a national asset, a beacon of hope, and a colossus of high proportion whose administrative skills, managerial acumen and honourable disposition in leadership have contributed immensely in resetting and reshaping the hitherto pervasive mindset of mediocrity and profligacy in public service.”