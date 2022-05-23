Alex Unusual, Ozo, And Others, Storm AY Makun’s House To Celebrate Child Dedication (Video)

A lot of sensational celebrities have joined veteran comedian, AY Makun and his beautiful wife, Mabel, to rejoice with them as they celebrate their child’s dedication.

The couple who had welcomed their second child a decade and two years after their first child was born, dedicated their baby girl to the chapel, where they had gathered to celebrate her great occurrence.

The occasion was filled with popular celebrities such as Alex Unusual, Ozoemena Chukwu, Prince Nelson, and others descend on the standup comedian’s home to celebrate the birth of their daughter.



It was a packed house at the Makun’s house, with well-wishers bringing good news to the child.

Watch the video below: