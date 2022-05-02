Allow Peace In Nigeria, Sultan Tells Politicians

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has urged Nigerian politicians to allow peace in the country.

Abubakar made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians.

He asked politicians to play the game of politics with faith and love for one another and ensure none of their supporters is involved in breaching the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria are fast approaching. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerges after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the Almighty Allah,” he said.

The Sultan also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life to witness the month of Ramadan.

“Our scholars have preached a lot during the period of Ramadan, as such, we should continue to hold on to what was learnt during the period.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to ensure the best living condition and to live peacefully with one another,” he added.