Amaechi: We Must Hold Politicians Accountable If We Want Nigeria To Move Forward

Minister of transportation and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Amaechi has stated that Nigerians must hold politicians accountable for their actions in governance.

He spoke on Tuesday at the 2022 World Press Freedom Day organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital.

Amaechi, who was the special guest of honour at the event, advised Nigerians to take active part in politics.

“Until we begin to hold every politician, every elite accountable, this country won’t move forward,” he said.

Also Read: JUST IN: Fayemi Joins APC Presidential Race, Unfolds Agenda

“The problem of the country is not the poor man in Akwa Ibom or Rivers; it is not the poor man in the south-east or in the north. It is you and I, the elite.

“Why you hear restructuring and restructuring every time is because the elites’ consensus on sharing (the resources) is disappearing; it’s because there is nothing to share again because we are broke.

“The problem facing this country is caused by the elite, including you.”