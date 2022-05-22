Amaechi’s Expertise On Infrastructural Development Will Benefit Nigeria, Says Kwara Governor

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq believes Rotimi Amaechi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful, has done well on infrastructure development.

He said this on Saturday when Amaechi visited Kwara to meet with APC stakeholders in the state on his presidential bid.

Abdulrazaq praised Amaechi’s work as transportation minister, saying the latter’s vision will help Nigeria if he wins the party’s nomination.

The Kwara governor described Amaechi as the “most powerful minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet,” adding that Amaechi’s efforts to improve rail transportation placed the country on the route to growth.

“As we all know, Chibuike Amaechi led our campaign to government house in Kwara state. He was a pillar of strength for the party. He delivered the party; he delivered on his mandate; that is why President Muhammadu Buhari has so much confidence in him,” Abdulrazaq said.

“In terms of budget, no ministry has surpassed his own and that says a lot about his abilities.

“For us in Kwara, we’ve seen his works, and if you take a look at Ilorin master plan, you would see where the plan for the new railway line comes into Ilorin, that has been designed with an ultra modern railway station. What we need to do is to look at his vision and what he has been able to do.

“Before this administration took over, it took 10 hours for people to get to Lagos. But today, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been fixed by the Buhari government. But the most important infrastructure on that axis is the Lagos-Ibadan railway, which has been completed by the former transportation minister.

“If his excellency, Chibuike Amaechi, had not resigned to contest for president, we would have seen the commencement of the Ibadan to Kaduna axis of the railway line. So, going to Lagos would have been just a piece of cake.

“But, with the foundation he has laid, with the work done there, that is the reality that would come through in the next administration. So, it is now left for you (delegates) to decide whether this is the man (Amaechi) of vision, that should come and complete what he has started in terms of infrastructure.

“What we need today in Nigeria is infrastructure. If we don’t have the necessary basic infrastructure, we will not be able to develop. You have seen the work he (Amaechi) has done in Rivers state as governor.”