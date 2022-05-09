Angry Students Hit The Streets As ASUU Extends Strike (Photos)

Some Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have staged a protest to demand an immediate resolution of the crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Nigerian government.

They marched on the streets, chanting anti-governmental slogans while demanding that the government resolve the strike and let them go back to school.

Some of the placards they wielded has inscriptions such as ‘Strike has killed our educational sector, we need to go back to school’, ‘We are tired of FG/ASUU’ and ‘Age no de my side’ among others.

They threatened to occupy the streets if the government did not listen to them.

