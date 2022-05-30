Anyim Accuses PDP Delegates Of Voting Based On Primordial Sentiments

Anyim Pius Anyim, presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused delegates of the party of voting based on “old primordial sentiments”.

In the just concluded presidential primary election of the PDP, Anyim polled 14 votes while Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, clinched the ticket of the party with 371 votes.

Anyim, in a statement, stated that he was shocked that delegates did not consider burning national issues and how to resolve them as a basis for voting their preferred candidate.

“I’m proud to have gone through the race to the end. However, I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments,” he said.

“It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results.”

He, however, commended the convention committee for doing “a great job”, and also appreciated his supporters for standing by him.

“I must sincerely commend the PDP 2022 Special Convention Committee for doing a great job,” he said.