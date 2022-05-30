APC Begins Screening Of Presidential Aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced screening of aspirants seeking its presidential ticket for the 2023 poll.

The screening is taking place at the Transcorps Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The screening was earlier slated for May 23, 2022, but indefinitely postponed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

However, journalists were not allowed access into the hall of Transcorps Hilton where the screening is ongoing.

A former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, was reportedly the first to be screened.

A leading aspirant and former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu is also reported to be scheduled for the first day of screening.