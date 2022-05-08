APC Govt Unfair To Nigerians, Atiku Laments

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, and presidential hopeful for the Peoples Democratic Party has promised to unite the country if elected President.

Atiku mentioned this while speaking to delegates and members of the party in Ogun State on Saturday in Abeokuta.

The presidential hopeful, who bemoaned Nigerians’ divisions, blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress for the country’s divisions.

He criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as unjust to Nigerians.

He said, “We have never witnessed the kind of disunity we have today in this country, not even during the civil war. This disunity is because the APC government has not been fair to all parts of this country.

“I promise to unify this country and I promise to give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. We have done it before in 1999. When we came, there was a lot of disunity, but it was not as bad as this.

“The first thing we did was to make sure we formed a government of national unity and that gave us the calmness and the unity we needed to govern. As long as the country is not united, as long as there is no peace, you cannot govern it even in your home not to talk of a complex country like Nigeria which is multi-ethnic and multi-religious. So, I promise to give every part of this country a sense of belonging, that was why I said I was going to restore unity.”