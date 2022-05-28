APC Moves Presidential Primary To June 6

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary election.

Felix Morka, spokesman of the APC, announced the development in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Morka, the exercise will now take place from June 6 to 8.

The APC presidential primary election was earlier scheduled for May 29 to 30.

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022,” the APC spokesman said.