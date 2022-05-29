Army Better Equipped, Motivated Under Buhari – COAS

Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has declared that the Nigerian army is now better motivated and equipped under President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out its mandate of defending the country’s territory and people.

He also stated that the Nigerian Army’s operational efficiency and professionalism had improved dramatically under the administration.

Yahaya made this known in his closing remarks at the 2022 Nigerian Army Small Arms championship held at the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Rukuba Jos.

He said the championship was a bi-annual event, which seeks to engender combat sportsmanship among troops.

“Over the years, the competition has helped to produce some of the best marksmen among our various formations and encourage others to add fire to improve firing skills and marksmanship,” he said.