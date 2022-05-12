ASUP Joins ASUU, Declares Two-Week Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has declared a two-week strike over the non-implementation of its demands by the federal government.

The union announced its resolve to embark on the industrial action in a statement after an emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday.

In the statement signed by Anderson Ezeibe, its national president, ASUP stated that the strike will begin on May 16.

It called on the relevant stakeholders to engage the government to address its demands within the two weeks to avoid an indefinite strike.

“Following exhaustive deliberations, on the update as outlined above, the emergency meeting of the Union’s National Executive Council has resolved that members should withdraw their services in a two weeks industrial action with effect from Monday, 16th of May 2022,” the statement read.

“We are deploying this medium to equally appeal to members of the public to prevail on the government to do the needful within the 2 weeks period so as to avoid an indefinite shut down of the sector.”