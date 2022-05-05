ASUU: Nigerian Students Ready To Be Shot To End Strike – Asefon

Sunday Asefon, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said on Thursday that the union is ready to take to the streets to protest the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ strike.

Mr Asefon made the remark on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program.

According to Mr. Asefon, the government appears uninterested in resolving the strike as attention turns to the 2023 elections.

He mentioned several university students’ protests in Benin City.

“We are talking about education, we are talking about life,” he said. “Our life is no longer being discussed by the leaders, these leaders that we elected; but rather, their focus now is about election. This election that we are talking about is because of their parochial and selfish interest.

“We are battle ready, the highest they can do is to shoot us,” he said. “If they shoot, they will ask their police to shoot us, if we die, the generation coming will know we died because of fighting for them. They would also know that they shot us because they are preparing for election. But we need to take action”