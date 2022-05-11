ASUU Strike: Don’t Disrupt Political Activities, Lawan Appeals To Students

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appealed to students through the National Association of Nigerian Students not to disrupt political activities.

Lawan made this appeal to the NANS President, Sunday Ashefon, alongside other officials of the union who were led to his office by a Methodist Bishop, Dr. Sunday Onuoha.

Students had begun to stage protests in different parts of the country threatening to stall all political activities until the Federal Government came to a resolution with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The Senate President while responding to the threat by the students to disrupt political activities, appealed to them to continue on the path of consultation and avoid confrontation.

He said, “I want to advise, I don’t think it will be necessary to disrupt political activities. We shouldn’t do that and we don’t need to do that.

“What we need to do is to continue to follow the path of consultation, consolidation and avoid confrontation. It is when you emphasise consultation, that it’s much easier for us to find something that you can consolidate.”

Lawan also said that the senate was going to work towards ending the strike as soon as possible.