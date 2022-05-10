ASUU Strike: Students Cannot Endure Another 12 Weeks – Gani Adams To FG

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams has stated that the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is disturbing.

He told the Federal Government that the future of the youths was being toyed with.

Adams spoke in Lagos on Monday at his 52nd birthday ceremony.

The chief expressed concern over the government’s failure to end recurring industrial action over the years.

“Nigerian students cannot withstand another strike for the next 12 weeks”, he warned.

Adams urged the authorities to address the issues facing the education sector and handle them properly.

“I feel bad whenever I see that university students are still at home. This affects their thinking and portends grave danger to us as a nation.”