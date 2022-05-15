Atiku: Nobody Would Steal Public Funds If I’m Elected President, I Swear!

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says if elected president in 2023, he will ensure that public funds are not stolen.

On Saturday, Atiku spoke at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consultative gathering in Port Harcourt, the state capital of Rivers.

Atiku criticized the bad status of education in the country, stating that money meant to stabilize the sector is being stolen, reiterating the “priority areas” he outlined during his formal presidential declaration.

“I will make sure that our educational system is very well looked after. Today we have all our public universities closed down for several months,” he said.

“Our children have been out of school. Not because we have not instituted institutions during PDP to make sure there is enough funding for these institutions.

“But because they are stealing the money. I will make sure nobody steals public money, I swear.

“After dealing with education, we can now look at restructuring the country.”