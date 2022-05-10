Bakare: N100m APC Nomination Form Fee Came From My Account… I Didn’t Borrow Or Beg

Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, has revealed that the N100 million paid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms was from his account.

Bakare, who made an official declaration on his presidential bid on Monday, picked the forms on May 5.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with Channels Television, the cleric stated that he didn’t expect the forms to cost more than N50 million, but said he understood that the price is part of efforts to make the party “formidable”.

“Talking of the cost, there is a price to pay for everything. I was not part of the decision making process, but if I’m going to apply for anything and they say this is the way to go about it, the price has to be paid. It is like going to a school or university; you pay a fee,” he said.

Do I consider that fee or cost very cheap? Not at all. Not in the least. Just as everything in life that is highly valued comes with a price, that was the price the party fixed and those who want to join will have to pay the same price.

“By the grace of God, we paid without having to borrow or beg. God Almighty, who had provided, is still providing and He will continue to provide. And it is not money thrown away; this is part of the investment in a party that needs resources to actually be a formidable party.

“I remember sharing with some people that in 2015, when the president contested the first time, the form was about N30 million. This time around, PDP fixed N40 million; I was expecting that the form would not be more than N50 million, but when they doubled the price, whatever is worth it because this is the time to step in and begin to make a difference. We had to comply by paying the price.”