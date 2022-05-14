Bala Mohammed: I Would Run Inclusive Government If Elected President

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi and a PDP presidential hopeful, believes that if the party gives him the mandate and he wins the presidential election in 2023, he will run an inclusive administration.

On Friday, Bala spoke to hundreds of party delegates from the FCT, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Enugu states.

The national convention to nominate the party’s presidential candidate will take place on May 28, according to the party’s schedule.

The presidential hopeful called on delegates to assist him in retrieving, rescuing, and repairing the country with knowledge-based solutions in a statement signed by Udenta O. Udenta, the interim director-general of the Bala Mohammed presidential campaign organization.

“We are delighted by the enthusiasm and cooperation expressed by the delegates of FCT, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi,” he said.

“It’s incredible how the delegates effortlessly connect with my powerful message of hope and national recovery with each region and group contributing their quota to that effort. My presidential campaign is an unstoppable movement with no doubt about it.”

If given the party’s mandate, Bala said he will help in tackling the myriads of problems facing the country.

“I am a visionary leader who is fully prepared for national sacrifice, who is tried and trusted and whose compelling life journey and exposure as a journalist, civil servant, senator, minister and governor have equipped me with the skills set to tackle the myriad of frightening problems this clueless APC administration has bequeathed to the nation,” he added.

“Under my watch as the president, I will leverage the nationalistic instincts inherent in Nigerian citizens to drive national development both from the individual and from the community in a vertical and horizontal manner.”