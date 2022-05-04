Bala Mohammed Promises Support For PDP Presidential Candidate

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, has stated that whoever emerges as the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer from the party’s primary later this month (May) will be supported to run in the 2023 presidential election.

Mohammed disclosed this to journalists shortly after paying a private visit to Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, in the state capital on Wednesday.

He stated that whoever emerged as the party’s flag bearer in a transparent and legitimate party primary would have his support.

This, according to the governor, was done to ensure that the party recaptured the presidency from President Muhammadu Buhari’s “inefficient” All Progressives Congress-led administration once Buhari’s term ended in 2023.

He said he was optimistic that Makarfi and other leading lights of the party would do the right thing to ensure that the party came out intact after the convention.