Bauchi Gov Laments Insecurity, Poverty In Nigeria

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 general election, Bala Mohammed, has lamented the spate of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, also condemned the constant borrowings by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, since he took over the leadership of the country in 2015.

The governor decried the situation of the country while speaking with Nasarawa State PDP delegates in Lafia on Tuesday to seek their support for his presidential ambition.

Also Read: Tinubu: I’d Banish Hunger, Reset Nigeria’s Prosperity If Elected President

He said, “Insecurity and poverty are everywhere and nobody cares. We are taking loans every day. Our federal, state and local governments may soon collapse because the money that we are generating from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is being used to service depts.

“The road from Abuja to Kano is costing N750 billion. That is over-bloated by the corrupt regime of this administration. These monies can construct all the roads in Northern Nigeria.”

The PDP presidential aspirant said he had great leadership skills to reposition the country if elected into office in 2023 but emphasised that he would obey the party’s decision if the position is zoned to a particular part of the country.