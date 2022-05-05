BBNaija Reunion Shoot: Pere, Cross, Angel, Others Spotted As Housemates Scramble For Food In New Video

Former Big Brother Naija Shine ya eye housemate, Pere Egbi has given updates of the reunion shoot via his Instagram story.

The BBNaija Season 7 reality show is on its way to gracing our screens in a matter of weeks.

Pending the airing of the reunion, we have seen a sneak peek of what to expect from the Season 6 set.

A couple of hours ago, Pere took to his Instagram page to share a video of the housemates scrambling for food.

His friend and Co-reality star, Cross Okonkwo had ordered food from JMK’s food company and the housemates scrambled for the chicken and burger.

Shine Ya Eye stars like Arin Ola, JMK, Jackie B, Kayvee, Tega, Cross, Jaypaul, Angel and Pere all gathered around the table.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW