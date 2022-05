BBNaija’s Yousef Loses Father, Months After Losing Elder Brother

Reality TV star, Yousef Garba has been thrown into deep mourning as he loses his father, Alhaja Garba Adamu.

His father who was aged 70, died on the 1st of May, 2022.

Pouring out encomium on him, he appreciated him for giving him strength, ambition, love and care.

Affirming his love for him, Yousef bade him goodbye.

“WORDS CAN’T DESCRIBE WHAT AN AMAZING FATHER YOU WERE YOU INSTILLED STRENGTH, AMBITION, LOVE AND CARE TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF US, YOU PROTECTED US ALL OUR LIVES… YOU LOVED ME UNCONDITIONALLY, YOU SAVED US DID ALL YOU COULD TO SEE ALL OF US LIVE, PROSPER AND SUCCEED THERE’S NO PRICE TAG FOR THAT, TODAY I CAN ONLY REMEMBER YOUR WORDS OF WISDOM AND ALL THE BEAUTIFUL MOMENTS WE SHARED…. YOU WERE EVERYBODY’S MENTOR AND YOU ALWAYS HAD OUR BACKS AND BELIEVED IN US… YOU ARE MY HERO DAD, I WILL ALWAYS LOVE AND MISS YOU.. I WISH I HAD MORE TIME WITH YOU DAD BUT YOU’RE IN A BETTER PLACE NOW… MAY ALLAH BLESS YOU WITH PARADISE… AMIN”.