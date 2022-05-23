Benue North-West Will Be My Priority, Says Ortom After Winning PDP Senate Ticket

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North West senatorial district election.

Ortom, after emerging as the party’s consensus candidate, thanked the people for the confidence they have in him.

“I appreciate God for today and Benue people, especially Benue North West senatorial district for adopting me as the sole candidate of the PDP for the election in the zone,” he said while addressing reporters on Monday at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

“What can I say? I want to express my inestimable appreciation to the people for standing with me as governor of Benue State and for giving me another opportunity before my tenure finishes.”