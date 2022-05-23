Blessing Okoro Goes Emotional As She Marks 33rd Birthday

Blessing Okoro, a relationship adviser and businesswoman, celebrates her 33rd birthday in dazzling attire.

The specialist, who has recently recalled a horrible experience in her life, becomes emotional as she writes a note to herself.

Blessing Okoro is overcome with emotion as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

Blessing Okoro celebrated her birthday by posting a stunning photo on Instagram, emphasizing how proud she has built herself to this point.

“I swear words fail me.

Emotions just running down😭.

Hummmmmmmmm.

Divine speed, I am the definition of what GOD cannot do does not exist.

I am 33 years today and very proud of my life journey.

Celebrate with me today

23rd may 1989 Blessingceo was born

Gemini ♊️ we bold and fearless,” she wrote.