Blessing Okoro Goes Emotional As She Marks 33rd Birthday

Blessing Okoro, a relationship adviser and businesswoman, celebrates her 33rd birthday in dazzling attire.
The specialist, who has recently recalled a horrible experience in her life, becomes emotional as she writes a note to herself.
Blessing Okoro is overcome with emotion as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.
Blessing Okoro celebrated her birthday by posting a stunning photo on Instagram, emphasizing how proud she has built herself to this point.
“I swear words fail me.
Emotions just running down😭.
Hummmmmmmmm.
Divine speed, I am the definition of what GOD cannot do does not exist.
I am 33 years today and very proud of my life journey.
Celebrate with me today
23rd may 1989 Blessingceo was born
Gemini ♊️ we bold and fearless,” she wrote.