Bobrisky Sends Serious Message To Sabinus For Calling Her ‘Senior Man’

Bobrisky is not happy at all with comedian Sabinus for calling her ‘senior man’. The cross-dresser who has done everything possible to change her gender is well known for bragging that she is way more beautiful than most Nigerian ladies. For this reason, when Sabinus addressed her as ‘senior man’, she became furious.

Sabinus commenting under Bobrisky’s post on Facebook wrote: “Senior man your face show and your shoe shine”. This was a compliment from Sabinus but Bobrisky is not happy with him calling her ‘senior man’.