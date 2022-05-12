[BREAKING] 2023: Buhari Orders Emefiele, Other Appointees To Resign

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered all heads of agencies, departments, parastatals, and ambassadors with political ambitions to resign.

In a circular obtained by The PUNCH on Thursday morning, it was observed that the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, among other agencies was copied.

The circular was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The circular with reference number SGF/OP/ I/S.3/XII/ 173 was titled, ‘Ministers, heads of government agencies, ambassadors and other appointees with political ambitions to resign’.

This development comes at a time when they have been reported resignation by serving Ministers in the President’s cabinet, such as Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for Education and Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology.