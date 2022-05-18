BREAKING: Court Declares Adeleke As Authentic PDP Candidate In Osun

Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State by the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel made the statement while delivering a ruling in a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, a PDP factional candidate.

Adeleke was declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election in Osun State, which was held at the Osogbo City Stadium.

Similarly, Prince Dotun Babayemi was the winner of a separate contest held on March 9 at the WOCDIF Centre in the state capital.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, who presided over the party’s National Congress Committee, announced Adeleke winner with 1,887 votes.

Senator Ewurujakpo was quick to denounce any other poll held outside the state capital stadium saying, “Any other primary held outside this place is invalid and will not be recognised. The crown is here, the palace is here and the authority is here. Any exercise not done here cannot be recognized.