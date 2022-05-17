BREAKING: I’m Not Running For President, Says Akinwumi Adesina

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, will not run for president of Nigeria.

Adesina has been urged to run for president in the 2023 elections.

Adesina’s nomination form for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly purchased and submitted on her behalf by some groups.

The AfDB president, however, announced on Tuesday that he will not run for president.

He made this known via the official page of AfDB on Twitter.

He stated that though he is honoured to be linked with the highest position in the land, his current responsibilities won’t allow him run for presidency in 2023.

See the tweet below: