BREAKING: Peter Obi Dumps PDP

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party.and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has dumped the party.

Obi was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The presidential hopeful made this known via a post on his Twitter page on Thursday.

He tweeted:

I have resigned my membership in the Peoples Democratic Party. – PO. pic.twitter.com/bi4u0u3jmm — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 25, 2022

