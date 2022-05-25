BREAKING: Peter Obi Dumps PDP

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
BREAKING: Peter Obi Dumps PDP
Peter Obi

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party.and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has dumped the party.

Obi was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

Also Read: 2023: Fintiri Clinches PDP Ticket For Adamawa Governorship Election

The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

The presidential hopeful made this known via a post on his Twitter page on Thursday.

He tweeted:

Details later…

https://punchng.com/breaking-peter-obi-dumps-pdp/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here