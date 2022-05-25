A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party.and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has dumped the party.
Obi was until his resignation one of the 15 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the PDP.
Also Read: 2023: Fintiri Clinches PDP Ticket For Adamawa Governorship Election
The letter conveying his resignation from the party was submitted to the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.
AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details
The presidential hopeful made this known via a post on his Twitter page on Thursday.
He tweeted:
I have resigned my membership in the Peoples Democratic Party. – PO. pic.twitter.com/bi4u0u3jmm
— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 25, 2022
Details later…
https://punchng.com/breaking-peter-obi-dumps-pdp/