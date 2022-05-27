BREAKING: Peter Obi Joins Labour Party

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra and presidential hopeful, has joined the Labour Party.

The former governor confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The development comes hours after Obi announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor had been scheduled to participate in the PDP presidential primary scheduled for May 28.

However, in the resignation letter dated May 24, 2022, and addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, Obi said recent developments in the party do not support his continued membership of the PDP.