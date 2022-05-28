Buhari To African Leaders: Respect Citizens’ Choices During Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked African leaders to respect the right of citizens to make their choices during elections.

According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari spoke on Friday at a bilateral meeting with Lazarus Chakwera, president of Malawi, on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of the AU in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea.

Buhari stated that to strengthen democracy and ensure smooth conduct of elections, “we must convince the people that we respect them”.

“This is by allowing them to choose whoever they want as their leaders,” he added.

Also Read: If Elected President Of Nigeria In 2023, I Would Unite Nigerians: Wike

He also spoke about how he went to the supreme court thrice to contest the electoral process before he became president.

Buhari said his predecessors, especially the late Murtala Mohammed, “laid out the continental rule of engagement, placing Southern African countries on Nigeria’s priority list”.

“We are aware of the problems of Southern African countries, more than most others,” Buhari said.

“Murtala virtually left Nigeria in the hands of his deputy, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, then, and faced up to Europe and America on the issue of apartheid in South Africa.

“He was very energetic and patriotic. We will continue on that path.”