Buratai: Amaechi Is A Versatile Leader… I Support His Presidential Bid

Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai describes presidential hopeful Rotimi Amaechi as a “versatile leader.”

Buratai, who is Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, said this on Wednesday night when Amaechi met with All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Bauchi state.

The former army chief said he is backing the former Rivers governor because he is a “sound administrator” and “versatile leader.”

“You can see from the introduction, the experience of our Presidential aspirant. The profile of Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is quite intimidating,” Amaechi’s media office quoted him as saying.

“He has proven to be a sound administrator, a versatile leader, a good strategist and a politician par excellence, who has shown good qualities in all areas he has worked.

“As speaker, as governor, as minister and also first among equals during his tenure as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, as well as the dexterity and the quality of the campaign (for President Buhari) that he led on two occasions. That is why I am giving him my full support.

“He did that diligently with all his determination, loyalty and of course with love for Nigeria and love for humanity irrespective of what religion you belong to. This is quite commendable, that’s why he is here today to solicit for your votes. From what you have heard about him, I believe you know that he’s the man of the moment. He is the right choice.

“So, I urge you to make the right choice and vote for him.”