Burna Boy Allegedly Breaks Up With Stefflon Don After Finding Out She Has A Son (Details)

A rumour is making the rounds that award winning singer, Burna Boy broke up with his British singer ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don because she has a son.

According to reports, the British singer and the Grammy winning singer parted ways after he found out that she had a son.

Burna Boy had previously reacted to reports that he had dumped the British rapper and girlfriend Stefflon Don for famous fashion entrepreneur Delicia Cordon.

Instagram blogger Gistlovers had alleged that Delicia Cordon is the new lover of Burna Boy as the duo is in a romantic relationship.

Gistlovers added that Delicia Cordon is a popular escort that has been romantically linked with almost all rich and famous people, including professional boxer Mayweather.

The blogger wrote:

Hello tueh tueh,Meet our latest catch, mama Na very popular £Scort wey don do all the rich rich famous people, may-weather sef Dey her list, Biko wetin go happen to Aunty steflon like this? I come in peace oo, igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo.

Reacting to this, Burna Boy refuted claims of knowing the American model in a post shared on his Instagram story.

The Grammy award-winning singer added that he does not have a wife.

He wrote:

I no even know am. Lol. Am FYI. Odogwu no get wife.