‘Choose A Consensus Candidate’ – Ortom Tells PDP Presidential Aspirants

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
'Choose A Consensus Candidate' - Ortom Tells PDP Presidential Aspirants
Samuel Ortom

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has called on the 2023 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, to reach a consensus on who will emerge.

He stated this while former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday met with the national delegates of the party in Benue State.

Also Read: Nothing Will Stop PDP From Taking Over Power In 2023, Says Ayu

He advised that all the presidential aspirants need to come together and to have a consensus candidate among themselves for others to support.

He expressed hope that 2023 will provide the country with the right leadership to take Nigerians out of its present crisis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here