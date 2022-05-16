‘Choose A Consensus Candidate’ – Ortom Tells PDP Presidential Aspirants

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has called on the 2023 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, to reach a consensus on who will emerge.

He stated this while former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday met with the national delegates of the party in Benue State.

He advised that all the presidential aspirants need to come together and to have a consensus candidate among themselves for others to support.

He expressed hope that 2023 will provide the country with the right leadership to take Nigerians out of its present crisis.