Corp Member Renovates Classrooms, Donates Educational Materials Worth N600k To School

Olufemi Ebenezer, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, has made a donation to a school in Bayelsa state to help improve academic activities.

Bishop Demeri Government School received educational materials worth over N600,000 from the young man.

Ebenezer carried out the project as part of his mandatory one-year service with the Community Development Service (CDS) in Bayelsa state.

He gave 30 desks and chairs to students, as well as 500 customised biros and 500 customised nose masks.

He also renovated two blocks of classrooms and gave the school 500 pieces of customised 40 leaves exercise books. In addition, he promised to organise a rewarding interclass quiz for junior and senior classes.

The philanthropist dedicated the success of the project to his late father Pastor Samson Olufemi Adejengbe.

“The project will aid their education in terms of comfortability and it’s will give them more sense of belonging that someone loves them and they need to study hard to be useful to themselves and the society,” he said.