Daddy Showkey Reveals Why He’ll Always Be Grateful To Godswill Akpabio

Veteran singer, John Asiemo popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has revealed why he will always be grateful to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

On an Instagram live, Daddy Showkey recalled how the former two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State and immediate past Senate Minority Leader helped him when he was involved in an auto accident in Europe years ago.

“For the hospital wey I dey for Europe, I just dey tell myself say Daddy Showkey na like so I take die, I con tell God say if I no die that my name wey you give me no go die.

Today now I know say people go dey curse Godswill Apkabio, how dey expect me to curse the man wey take care of me, who pay the hospital bill for me, you know how much I spend for the hospital?

For three years why I no fit waka, you can insult him if you like but for me, I will always be grateful to him so if I go right now say make I go greet am person go con tell me say why I go greet am no, you have a right to vote for who you want to vote for or talk about who you want to talk for.”

The 51-year-old musician, on the other hand, stated that he has chosen to avoid politics in favor of focusing on his newly launched app, ‘Confam Made.’