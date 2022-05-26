Dapo Abiodun Wins Ogun APC Governorship Primary, Other Aspirants Kick

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun won the All Progressives Congress governorship primary on Thursday by 1,168 votes, defeating five other aspirants.

Meanwhile, two of the hopefuls, Adekunle Akinlade and Biyi Otegbeye, have rejected the chairmanship of the election committee and voted no confidence in Wale Ohu, the Chairman of the Governorship Election Primaries.

In a joint press statement, the aspirants also highlighted issues about the delegate list utilized for the exercise, which was held at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Their reservations were also expressed in a petition addressed to the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Akinlade and Otegbeye recalled that it was the same Wale Ohu who conducted the wards, local government and state congresses of the Party in Ogun, adding that the three congresses ended in controversies and deepened the cleavages within the Party in Ogun State.

They also reminded the National Chairman that the outcome of the three congresses conducted by Ohu featured prominently before the National Reconciliation Committee of the APC that was then headed by Adamu.

“It was now surprising that the same Wale Ohu was again appointed to serve as the Chairman of the gubernatorial primary election in Ogun State. It is intriguing that out of the millions of members of the APC nationwide, Mr Ohu is having an exclusive preserve of chairmanship of all congresses in Ogun State,” the statement said.

“Our members who have bitterly complained about the partisan conduct of Mr Wale Ohu in all the congresses he had superintended in Ogun State are therefore not comfortable with the choice of him as Chairman of all the election panels.

“By his antecedent, we do not believe that he has the capacity to conduct an objective and impartial gubernatorial primary election.”