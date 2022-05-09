David Beckham Backs Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Man Utd Despite Exit Rumours

Despite exit rumours, David Beckham is hopeful that star player, Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this summer.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals for the club in 2021-22 season but it has not been enough to secure a trophy or qualification for the Champions League.

With new manager, Erik ten Hag coming this summer, the 37-year-old Portugal captian could leave the club despite having a year left on his contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the prospect of Ronaldo staying at Old Trafford, Beckham said:

“Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Messi]. To see him hopefully staying on at United is important for the fans and important for him. We know how much United means to him.

“And he is still doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that’s what Cristiano does.

“Even at his age to be doing what he is doing is incredible. Hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two.”

Manchester united are stumbling towards the end of the campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, losing three out of their last five matches, including Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.

“There’s changes to be made and changes that are happening,” said Beckham, who made 394 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2003.

“It’s a tough end to the season, but it is the end of the season and I’m sure a lot of the fans are thankful of that because it’s been a tough one full of ups downs.

“The players have done what they can do best and so has the manager as well. But you still turn up at the stadium. I was there a few months back and every seat was filled.

“The fans still believe and still support and will always turn up for the team, because that’s what United fans do.

“There’s not many teams that have gone through what United has the last few years and still selling out their stadium. So it says a lot about the fans and what they believe in.”