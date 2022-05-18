Davido Hosts American Rapper, DaBaby, In Lagos

American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly referred to as DaBaby got into Lagos from Germany for a music video shoot with Nigerian music star Davido.

The famous rapper posted numerous videos on his Instagram page while exploring the city of Lagos. First, he visited a Nike shoe store where he bought a few sneakers, then, he shared a video of himself among a crowd of Lagosians, before entering his vehicle.

Also, he sprayed some amount of dollars to the crowd whereafter a man from the crowd warned him to hold his phone tight.

Some minutes later, the artist shared a video of him with Davido in his Lamborghini, DaBaby asked “where are we going” and Davido replied, saying “tonight, I will show you Lagos”.

Davido also posted on his social media platforms to confirm the arrival of DaBaby in Nigeria. He wrote: “My boy finna touch down the Motherland.”

The American rapper also referred to Nigeria as his home.