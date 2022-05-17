Deborah Samuel: Police Declare Suspects In Viral Video Wanted

The police in Sokoto have declared the men seen in the viral video of the murder of Deborah Samuel wanted for culpable homicide.

Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, a day after two other suspects were arraigned for killing the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

“Prime suspects that claimed responsibility for the murder of Deborah Samuel in the viral video were declared wanted,” Abubakar said.

He called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and report to the command or any security outfit in their domain if they have information on the suspects.

He also assured that the Sokoto Police Command is committed to apprehending the suspects, adding, “The command has already deployed all its intelligence and is on the lookout for the suspects.”.