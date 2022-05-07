Dimeji Bankole, Ex-House Of Reps Speaker, Obtains APC Presidential Nomination Form

Former speaker of the house of representatives, Dimeji Bankole has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms.

The former speaker obtained the forms worth N100 million through Aliyu Shinkafi, a former governor of Zamfara.

The former governor led a delegation to the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja where the forms were obtained.

In 2019, Bankole contested as the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The former speaker has joined the long list of hopefuls seeking to clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 polls.