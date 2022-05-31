Don’t Give APC Presidential Ticket To Highest Bidder, Olawepo-Hashim Warns

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a senior member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged the party’s leadership not to let its presidential primary and convention become “another dollar rain and a trading platform for the highest bidder.”

In a statement issued from his Abuja media office on Tuesday, Olawepo-Hashim stated that Nigeria is neither a commodity to be traded nor a property to be auctioned off and sold to the highest bidder.

“Nigerian Presidency has never been for sale and should not be for sale now,” he said.

Also Read: BREAKING: Buhari Meets APC Governors Ahead Of Presidential Primary Poll

According to him, “the PDP has demonstrated that it has learnt nothing, but as a party, the APC cannot follow her inglorious example. The next President of Nigeria must not be a Mafioso leader. Our President must not be a gangster!”

He said: “As a party in government, the APC has a sacred and patriotic duty to guide a disciplined transfer of power not one left in the hands of the god of mammon.”

“National interest is what should guide the choice of the APC and some of the urgent national imperative should include shortlisting a candidate that will heal the wounds of division in the country and finding also a Vice that will compliment him/her in this national objective.”