Drama As Lady Gets Pregnant For Her Sister’s Fiance

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

The report of a Nigerian lady getting pregnant for her sister’s fiancé has caused a frenzy on social media.

Twitter user, @eraytee7 who shared the story revealed how a lady took her friend into her home as her own sister, took good care of her and offered help to her, but the lady still went ahead to sleep with her fiancé.

He wrote:

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

“Ladies be careful who you adopt as a friend/sister.. things are happening. This lady took another girl as “an area sister “ as they fondly called themselves, gbam!!! area sister have gotten pregnant for the fiancé of that lady.. but why?

The lady has been a very good help for that girl in so many ways, at a point many thought they were related because of how they do relate… it’s what it is now. You can’t trust anyone biko”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here